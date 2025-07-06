Multiple injured after fire, explosion in Herriman, evacuation ordered

HERRIMAN, Utah — An evacuation in Herriman was ordered after a fire and explosion injured multiple people Saturday evening. Their conditions are not confirmed at this time.

Herriman Police Department asked residents around 13400 South and 5100 West to leave the area until further notice due a gas leak.

The 13400 South road is closed in both directions.

The reported gas leak prompted those to evacuate from a one-mile radius from that address.

Multiple people were injured during an explosion in that area, their conditions are not confirmed at this time.

