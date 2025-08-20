Neighboring agencies step in to let Tremonton Garland Police mourn fallen officers

TREMONTON, Utah — Neighboring agencies are working to pick up the pieces after tragedy struck the Tremonton Garland Police Department.

Two officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance Sunday night.

“A lot of time, law enforcement grieves by staying busy and not coming up for air," said Box Elder County Chief Deputy Sheriff Cade Palmer. "As long as we keep our nose to the grindstone, then we don't have to feel."

Palmer said their agency is also working to pick up the pieces.

“We've suffered our own tragedy with our injured deputy and injured K-9. ur deputies are also working overtime shifts to help fill in for Tremonton, too. It's just that brotherhood,” he said.

WATCH: Families of officers gunned down in line of duty express gratitude to community

Families of officers gunned down in line of duty share messages of gratitude

He added that it’s overwhelming to see the number of agencies stepping in.

“Utah Highway Patrol is helping us cover some of our patrol shifts, because we have the two deputies that were involved [and] are not going to be at work for the next little while, and then the Division of Natural Resources is stepping in to help cover some of our security details of the county fair,” Palmer said.

The Brigham City Police Department is working to cover shifts for Tremonton as well.

“We know that Tremonton would be doing it for us,” said Brigham City Detective Crystal Beck.

Beck said all chiefs and sheriffs met Tuesday to make sure Tremonton PD is taken care of.

“We have people coming in and making sure that our officers' mental health is there… We've had our peer support teams from all of our agencies here checking on everyone,” she said. “It's really important to make sure that they're able to come back from this tragedy and still be a law enforcement officer.”

Beck added that they will offer their services for however long it takes.

But it’s that kind of love and support that Palmer said is moving.

“It's hard not to get a little emotional when you think about that. But it also brings you a sense of peace to know that when you're in that situation, you know that you're going to be taken care of,” he said.

Palmer said this tragedy left a hole in the community — one that can never be replaced.

“Lee Sorensen, he used to work for the Sheriff's Office. Eric Estrada used to work for the Sheriff's Office. So not only are they like our brothers in blue with a different agency, [but] we know them,” he said. "We're all one. It doesn't matter what agency we work for, or what badge you're wearing on your shirt.”

Some other agencies assisting include the Logan Police Department, Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, Ogden Police Department, and Weber County.