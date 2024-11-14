Nomad Alliance Group concerned over new possible shelter locations

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State Office of Homeless Services is considering five possible locations to build a 1,200-bed mass congregate shelter.

Wednesday afternoon, Nomad Alliance an organization for the unsheltered population, has some concerns about the proposed areas being too far from public transit stops and resources.

"I don't see that this is sound place for doing anything with homelessness or homely people," said Eric Hanson, a person experiencing homelessness.

For five years, Eric Hanson is experiencing homelessness, most recently in Salt Lake Valley.

"You got McDonalds two blocks down that way on the left and you got the Mavericks just two blocks over here," said Hanson.

Nomad Alliance advocates for the unsheltered people in northern Utah.

"A lot of people don't ask this population what they want how they want to be housed, where they want to be housed so we're here to be able to amplify their voices," said Kseniya Kniazeva, Nomad Alliance Founder and Director.

The group is concerned about the possible remote location.

"I don't think people would do well out here. I've been on the streets a few years now and I've learn a lot about homelessness and where people like to be," said Hanson.

Utah's Office of Homeless Services sent a statement to FOX 13.

"The Utah Homeless Services Board has directed the Office of Homeless Services to identify three potential locations for a 30-acre centralized campus along the Wasatch Front, with access to essential infrastructure, transit, and services. The Office of Homeless Services will present site options by Dec. 15, 2024, with plans for community engagement after a site is selected," said Sarah Nielson, Spokesperson for Utah’s Office of Homeless Services.

A few locations are being considered Nomad Alliance and a few unsheltered people checked out one of the areas.

"5600 South Bacchus Highway. It's all the way out here, the closest bus stop is about a two-mile walk, there's people that are in wheelchairs, that walk with canes," said Kniazeva.

"If it was a good place for homeless people to come, they would already be here," said Hanson. He explained that there is a lack of resources in this potential location.

"I don't see anything out here that's appealing to me. I would get depressed after a while. And I like being out in the boonies but this isn't the fun boonies," said Hanson.

Nomad Alliance stressed that sanctioned campgrounds are what the unsheltered population hopes for.

"Primarily because everybody wants privacy everybody wants a safe place to sleep that's away from prying eyes, people can choose what neighborhood they want to live in, they can choose to be integrated into society rather than be expelled to some far off corner of the county," said Kniazeva.

Hanson does not see himself or others thriving on the fringe of Salt Lake Valley.

"They don't think where they hell are we and how many miles this is from anything it's just ridiculous I fail to see any sensible outcome that's going to come out of this I don't see it working in any shape, from, or fashion," said Hanson.

Utah's Office of Homeless Services says a final decision should be made in January.