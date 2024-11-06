Officials ask drivers to slow down following 4 separate crashes on I-80 near Parleys Canyon

Watch Now
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol Officials are working to clear four separate crashes along eastbound Interstate 80. This is happening near milepost 131 about two and a half miles east of the Parleys Canyon entrance.

According to officials, the first crash involved only one car and the driver is okay. The second crash was a rollover crash that resulted in a vehicle being on its side. That driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The third crash was a minor one that officials say was a result of the rollover. A fourth crash officials say was the result of the first 3 crashes.

Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention on the roads.

The road is expected to be cleared before 8:00 a.m.

