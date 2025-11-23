Officials confirm 5 cases of Measles, all Wasatch High School students

HEBER, Utah — Officials have confirmed 5 cases of Measles in Wasatch County from Wasatch High School students Saturday. Two more cases are still being evaluated.

Officials have also confirmed that one or more of these students did attend school or school activities while infectious during school hours on November 14, 17 and 18 and a school play on Saturday on November 15.

“We did have a wastewater test indicate the presence of measles in the community on November 6, and with cases existing in other parts of the state, we weren’t surprised to see cases here," said health department director Jonelle Fitzgerald. “The cases we have confirmed at the high school are not connected to each other, and because of that, we suspect that other cases may start to pop up in the community."

These are the first confirmed cases of Measles in Wasatch County.

Officials also state that immediate action is being taken to investigate the circumstances and to limit further spread.

Measles vaccine recommendations:

