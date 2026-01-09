Anonymous tip leads to massage parlor busts in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — An anonymous tip led police to bust multiple massage parlors in Cottonwood Heights, where those inside were allegedly offering more than just a massage, and may also have been victims of human trafficking.

Detectives with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department raided two massage parlors on Friday following the tip that came in last month.

“Possible prostitution under the guise of a massage parlor," explained Sgt. Gary Young.

"Our investigation uncovered that it was actually occurring. We were able to procure warrants, and we served those warrants.”

Those arrested during the raids will initially face misdemeanor prostitution charges, but detectives added that it appears that the women were living out of the locations and could be trafficking victims.

“They live here, eat here, shower here and they’re basically indentured servants,” said Cottonwood Heights Police Chief Bobby Russo.

Police say their goal now is to track down and interview the person who was running these massage parlors.

“We’re not sure how high the involvement is," added Young. "Does he just own the building or is he actually involved in the case itself?”

The raids were upsetting for people who frequent the strip mall where one of the massage parlors is located, especially if human trafficking is confirmed.

"It’s really sad, and I hope the young women get the help they need,” said a man shopping at the mall.

It’s not yet known if those arrested on Friday are actual victims, but for now, they are facing misdemeanor charges of prostitution. The real goal of the investigation is to find the person who put the people up to the acts.