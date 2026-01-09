Ogden protesters use their voices to make change following ICE incidents

OGDEN, Utah — What started as just a small post on social media grew into a protest on the corner of a busy intersection in Ogden.

Ogden Indivisible and the Weber County League of Women Voters posted about their "ICE Out for Good" protest on Thursday. Less than 24 hours later, dozens of people came out in support despite the cold temperatures,

Protesters were bringing awareness to the death of Renee Good, the Minneapolis mother who was shot by an ICE agent earlier in the week.

“I talk to so many people who have no idea. So, we need to raise awareness,” said Kitty, an Ogden resident and protester.

The event wasn’t just about chanting; it was about sharing resources to those in their community.

“I have postcards in my bag if anyone wants to write a postcard while they’re here. We’ve got '5 Calls' flyers. 5calls.org,” Kitty said to those attending the protest.

'5 Calls is a website that tracks state-level issues and provides information on how to reach out to your local congressperson.

"We talk to lawmakers every day,” said Peggy Kluthe with Indivisible Ogden. "I think most of the people in our senators' and representatives' offices recognize my number. So that is part of it.”

Leaders from Indivisible Ogden and Weber County League of Women Voters said by sharing their local resources, they’re hoping more people will get involved in events like Friday's protest. Organizers handed out “ICE whistles” for people to use when they see ICE agents in their area, and provided people with information on how to join the organizations.

Others in attendance said they wanted to stand shoulder to shoulder with their neighbors. Many said the only way to make change is to make their voices heard, and to make protests accessible for people in Ogden.

“We need to start expanding to these little places so that normal people can come. It’s hard for me to get to Salt Lake,” Kitty said. "It’s even hard for me to get to downtown Ogden.”

Another protester, Mike Sims, said that by speaking out and voting, people can make a real change.

“We are building bridges to reach voters who want to make a difference. There is a wave coming, and we expect that to be shown in the upcoming elections,” Sims said.

More “ICE Out for Good” protests are scheduled across the state, including an event Saturday at Washington Square Park in Salt Lake City starting at 11 a.m., and another at Provo City Hall at noon.