One dead after crash on I-15 in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — One person was killed in a car crash on Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon in South Salt Lake.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash only involved one vehicle.

Information on what caused the crash is not yet available. The Utah Department of Transportation's traffic cameras showed the car lying on its roof, in the grass median between the northbound lanes and the 3300 South on-ramp.

Officials have not released any information about the victim's identity.

All the northbound lanes were closed for about five minutes around 5:30 p.m. The two furthest-right lanes remain closed as of 6 p.m.

