Heber City farmers hold 'tractorade' to show they're against UDOT's highway proposal

HEBER CITY — A convoy of tractors and a crowd of farmers, ranchers, and community members gathered Saturday to stand in solidarity against a proposed highway bypass that would cut through Heber City's North Fields.

The event, dubbed a "tractorade," was organized to show opposition to the Utah Department of Transportation's "Alternate B" route for the Heber Valley Corridor project. Residents argue the plan would destroy a vital and beloved agricultural area.

"It's one of the most beautiful little towns and cities," said Dennis VanLeeuwen, a resident who attended the protest. "It’s just a fantastic way to live, and be, and to spend your life."

For many, the North Fields are worth fighting for.

"To understand that the North Fields is vital for this valley,” said Tracy Taylor, another resident opposing the route.

Concerns extend beyond aesthetics. Protesters worry about the environmental impact on the valley's water supply.

"This valley is an aquifer. The North Fields are the only irrigation that is still surface and free flowing," VanLeeuwen said. He fears a highway could disrupt the delicate water system. "It would be a tragedy if UDOT puts this up in the Alternate B location as they presented."

Taylor echoed those concerns, adding that it could impact the county's drinking water.

"That will affect our pristine aquifer that feeds the whole valley with clean water to drink," Taylor said. "It affects every citizen in Wasatch County with our drinking water. It affects everyone who loves to recreate in the Provo River.”

UDOT has been studying traffic solutions in the area for several years, aiming to alleviate congestion on Heber's Main Street.

“We want to take that heavy traffic off of Heber’s Main Street. Right now we’re seeing a lot of semis drive through town,” said UDOT spokesperson John Gleason.

Gleason said the department is working to protect the environment while also improving traffic flow and safety.

Taylor hopes the "tractorade" sends a clear message to state lawmakers about the deep impact the proposal could have.

"To show them how important this is to us and how they should care about this issue," she said.

UDOT is encouraging public feedback on the proposal.

“A lot of people love this area, and so we understand that they want to have their opinions known, and it’s a great thing,” Gleason said.

The public comment period for the project is open until March 9.