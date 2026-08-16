Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

One killed, four injured after crash on I-80 near Aragonite

A photo of the scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. It's night, and the scene is lit by the nearby patrol cars. A heavily damaged vehicle sits in a dry patch next to the road.
Utah Highway Patrol
A photo of the scene released by Utah Highway Patrol. It's night, and the scene is lit by the nearby patrol cars. A heavily damaged vehicle sits in a dry patch next to the road.
Posted

ARAGONITE, Utah — One person has died, and four others were seriously injured after a crash on I-80 Saturday night.

Utah Highway Patrol says this happened around 10:30 p.m. approximately 16 miles west of Aragonite when a Honda passenger car carrying five people left the westbound lane and rolled.

A map showing the location of the crash, I-80 Westbound approximately 16 miles west of Aragonite.

Two of the people inside were ejected, with one of them suffering fatal injuries. The others were transported in serious condition. The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere