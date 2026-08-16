One killed, four injured after crash on I-80 near Aragonite

ARAGONITE, Utah — One person has died, and four others were seriously injured after a crash on I-80 Saturday night.

Utah Highway Patrol says this happened around 10:30 p.m. approximately 16 miles west of Aragonite when a Honda passenger car carrying five people left the westbound lane and rolled.

Two of the people inside were ejected, with one of them suffering fatal injuries. The others were transported in serious condition. The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.