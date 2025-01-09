One person dead after being struck by car near I-15 in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle while they were outside of their car near Interstate 15 Wednesday evening.

Officials confirm that a car had broken down partially in the lane on 1100 South near the merge from I-15. It's believed that the emergency lights were off and the driver was outside of the vehicle when another car drove by and struck them.

Life-saving measures were attempted but the driver had passed away at the scene.

One lane remains open along 1100 South for the duration of the investigation.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.