Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

One person hospitalized after ion battery causes fire at senior living complex

One person hospitalized after fire broke out in senior living apartment complex
FOX 13 News
One person hospitalized after fire broke out in senior living apartment complex
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is in the hospital in serious condition after an ion battery fire broke out at a senior living apartment complex by Liberty Park Friday evening.

Salt Lake City Fire Department crews responded to the Romney Plaza. Upon arrival, the fire was addressed and brought under control. Four patients were assessed, with three released and one transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is not confirmed. The extent of damages is also not confirmed at this time.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

DirecTV customers have lost access to FOX 13 and FOX – Here’s how to stay connected