One person hospitalized after ion battery causes fire at senior living complex

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is in the hospital in serious condition after an ion battery fire broke out at a senior living apartment complex by Liberty Park Friday evening.

Salt Lake City Fire Department crews responded to the Romney Plaza. Upon arrival, the fire was addressed and brought under control. Four patients were assessed, with three released and one transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is not confirmed. The extent of damages is also not confirmed at this time.