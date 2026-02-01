Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person in critical condition after being hit by car in Midvale

A still taken from a UDOT Traffic Camera. It's dark. Traffic is reduced to one lane, and a police officer in a reflective vest uses a flashlight to direct traffic.
MIDVALE, Utah — One person is in critical condition after they were struck by a car at a Midvale intersection Sunday morning.

Unified Police tells FOX 13 News that the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 7200 South Cottonwood Street.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and remains in critical condition. Only one vehicle was involved, and the driver remained at the scene.

UPD's Collision Analysis Reconstruction team is conducting an investigation of the crash scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.

