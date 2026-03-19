Body of missing Salt Lake County man found in Starvation Reservoir

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The body of a missing 67-year-old man was found Thursday in Starvation Reservoir in Duchesne County.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources said the man from Salt Lake County had last been heard from by family on Sunday.

Following a days-long search, the man's body was discovered at noon inside the reservoir located in Fred Hayes State Park. Officials said the man, who has not been identified, was not wearing a life jacket.

The man's death is currently under investigation.

"The Utah Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division extends condolences to family and friends," the department wrote on social media.