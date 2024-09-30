Watch Now
Opening date confirmed for Trader Joe’s in Sugar House

FOX 13 News
SALT LAKE CITY — Months after the announcement that Trader Joe’s would be opening in Sugar House, the store finally has an opening date.

The new grocery store will open on Oct. 11, according to an employee at the Trader Joe’s on 400 South in Salt Lake City. It will be located at 2160 S. 700 East in Sugar House, in a building that previously housed a Pep Boys auto parts store and is on the same block as a Dee’s restaurant.

No announcements have been made on Trader Joe’s website.

Click here for the complete article from The Salt Lake Tribune

