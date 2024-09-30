Opening date confirmed for Trader Joe’s in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY — Months after the announcement that Trader Joe’s would be opening in Sugar House, the store finally has an opening date.

The new grocery store will open on Oct. 11, according to an employee at the Trader Joe’s on 400 South in Salt Lake City. It will be located at 2160 S. 700 East in Sugar House, in a building that previously housed a Pep Boys auto parts store and is on the same block as a Dee’s restaurant.

No announcements have been made on Trader Joe’s website.

