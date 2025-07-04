Motorcyclist dead after ejecting from ramp, falling thirty feet

MURRAY, Utah — A motorcyclist is dead after falling 30 feet after colliding with a ramp Thursday evening. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Officials received reports of a crash on the westbound Interstate 215 South on-ramp at 6:28 p.m., the motorcyclist colided with the concrete barrier, ejecting over the wall and falling to the ground below the freeway.

The ramp was briefly closed during the initial investigation but has since then been reopened.

The motorcyclist, a male, has not been identified.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.