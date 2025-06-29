Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Plane makes emergency landing on I-80 near Grantsville

Sterling Andrews (FOX 13 Photojournalist)
It's daytime, and the plane sits on the back of a tow truck as it's hauled toward the Erda Airport, followed by a convoy of other tow trucks. The convoy rounds a curving road.
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A pilot had to make an emergency landing on I-80 near Grantsville Sunday morning after the aircraft experienced engine problems.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the incident began around 9:15 a.m. when an aircraft carrying a pilot and a flight student on a return trip from Wendover contacted a local Air Traffic Control tower, saying they were experiencing engine problems.

Despite all of the lights and sensors giving normal readings, the plane was losing speed and altitude. The pilot initially planned on landing at Erda Airport, but was not sure they would be able to make it in time, leading to the decision to land in the eastbound lanes of I-80 approximately four miles east of Grantsville.

The plane narrowly avoided a semi-truck, but was able to land largely without incident. No damage was reported for either the semi or the plane, nor were any injuries reported. UHP says the pilot appeared to remain in-control of the aircraft during the landing.

