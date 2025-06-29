Plane makes emergency landing on I-80 near Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A pilot had to make an emergency landing on I-80 near Grantsville Sunday morning after the aircraft experienced engine problems.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the incident began around 9:15 a.m. when an aircraft carrying a pilot and a flight student on a return trip from Wendover contacted a local Air Traffic Control tower, saying they were experiencing engine problems.

Despite all of the lights and sensors giving normal readings, the plane was losing speed and altitude. The pilot initially planned on landing at Erda Airport, but was not sure they would be able to make it in time, leading to the decision to land in the eastbound lanes of I-80 approximately four miles east of Grantsville.

The plane narrowly avoided a semi-truck, but was able to land largely without incident. No damage was reported for either the semi or the plane, nor were any injuries reported. UHP says the pilot appeared to remain in-control of the aircraft during the landing.