ATF joining investigation into Ogden fire that destroyed under-construction apartment

OGDEN, Utah — Following a fire in Ogden on August 8 that caused more than $3 million in damages to an under-construction apartment complex, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is joining in on the investigation.

According to the Ogden City Fire Department, they were called to the fire in the 100 block of 18th Street at a three-story apartment complex that was being built. The fire burned for several hours, destroying the structure and causing some light fires in the surrounding areas.

"The building is a complete loss," said Ogden City Fire Chief Mike Slater in a press briefing Saturday morning. "We're estimating [the damage to] just the structure alone in the range of about $3 million."

The ATF says that they were requested to deploy by the Ogden Fire Department to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

"When our National Response Team arrives on scene, it represents more than just federal support,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers. “It’s ATF’s commitment to strengthen and support our local public safety partners in large-scale investigations by bringing specialized resources, expertise and coordination when it's needed most.”

The ATF team will consist of Special Agents, Fire Investigators, Special Agent Certified Explosives Specialists, Fire Protection Engineers, Electrical Engineers, and an Ignitable Liquid or Explosive Detection K-9.