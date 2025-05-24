Police ask public to help find missing, endangered South Salt Lake 12-year-old

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking the public for help locating a 12-year-old from South Salt Lake considered missing and endangered Thursday.

Brianna Xinel left her home near Woodrow Wilson Elementary School. She is 5 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, red long-sleeved shirt, jean shorts and gray shoes.

Anyone with information about Brianna's location is asked to call South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number LK2025-15704.

