Two pedestrians injured in Salt Lake City after being hit by vehicle driven by minor

SALT LAKE CITY — A crash in Salt Lake City is under investigation after two pedestrians were injured after being hit by a vehicle while in a crosswalk. One pedestrian was treated at the scene while the other pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Salt Lake City police say the crash happened at 700 East and 200 South at 9:14 p.m. Monday. According to officers, a juvenile driver was turning westbound onto 200 South when they struck two pedestrians in the crosswalk.

A male pedestrian was released after being treated at the scene, while a female pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. The Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team has now taken over the investigation. It isn't clear whether any citations will come from the investigation, but police say none have been given currently.

