Police confirm man crossing Sandy street was struck by three vehicles, not two

SANDY, Utah — Investigators with the Sandy Police Department discovered that the man they believed was struck by two different vehicles last week was hit by three.

Officers said one of them fled the scene and has yet to be found.

When Sandra Ross got the call that her son was in the hospital, she had no clue how critical his injuries really were.

"Detective Anson tried to prepare me the best that he could for what I was going to walk into, but I really wasn't ready," she said.

The Sandy Police Department has yet to publicly identify the injured pedestrian, but Ross told FOX 13 News that the man is her son, Jason Ross.

According to investigators, the 24-year-old was crossing the street early Friday morning near 8800 South and State Street.

Sgt. Greg Moffitt said a red Toyota truck hit the man and kept going.

Later, a second vehicle struck him. That driver tried to stop traffic, but it was too late before a third driver ran him over.

Moffitt said the last two drivers stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The department now needs the community's help finding the driver who fled.

"Leaving the scene is the worst you could do because now you just increased whatever level of crime that may be," Moffitt said.

Jason's list of injuries is extensive. Doctors told his mother it could be eighteen months to two years before he can walk again.

"People like to say 'Everything happens for a reason,'" she said. "I'm just hoping I find that reason sooner than later."

While Ross wants to find the reasons, investigators want to find the person who started it.

"If you happen to be that person, we really would like to talk to you and ultimately, we'll track you down," said Moffitt. "We'll find you."

Ross said her son is a Renaissance man. Jason loves music, poetry, and dance. She said he's always been the optimistic one of the family.

"I just hope that when he wakes up he's still going to have that positivity. That he's going to have determination," she said, tearfully.

The family created a GoFundMe to cover Jason's surgeries and future rehabilitation. To donate, click here.