Man struck by two different vehicles while walking on Sandy street

SANDY, Utah — A man walking in Sandy overnight was struck by two different vehicles and has been hospitalized in critical condition.

According to police, the man was wearing dark clothes as he was walking early Friday near 8800 South State Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. when he was hit by the first car heading southbound.

The driver of the car stopped to help the man and called 911; however, moments later, a second vehicle heading in the same direction was also unable to see the man in the street and struck him a second time.

Also stopping, the second driver started performing life-saving measures before the man was transported to the hospital.