Police seeking information after teen shot, injured at West High School

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are asking the public for information after a teen was shot at West High School Thursday afternoon.

Police say a family member transported a 15-year-old to the hospital after returning home injured. After surgery, doctors confirmed the injury was consistent with a gunshot wound.

Based on preliminary investigation, detectives believe a group of teenagers gathered in the West High School parking lot at around 12:15 p.m. when at some point someone discharged a firearm, striking the 15-year-old.

Police believe the group were familiar with each other and were engaged in an ongoing conflict and that there may have been a gang nexus to the incident.

The 15-year-old returned to their home after the incident when a family member than transported them to the local hospital.

Detectives are working with the high school's administration for the investigation. It is believed this was an isolated incident with no greater threat to the West High School community at this time.

Anyone with information related to the case, especially to identify the people in the parking lot before, during and after the shooting are asked to call 801-799-3000 and to request to speak with a police officer.