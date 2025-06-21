Prog Foundation donates 10,000 to help with Lunch Debt

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City community continues to make a difference in alleviating the burden of school lunch debt.

The Prog Foundation donated $10,000 to the Granite Education Foundation. The funds will specifically help students at Cyprus, Granger and Hunter High Schools.

In May. reporting by FOX13 found more than $3.6 million in unpaid lunch debt statewide in 2025.

“It’s a huge, huge thing,” said Jadee Talbot, executive director of the Granite Education Foundation. “There is no way to put into words what that does for families.”

The monetary donation is a small part of the philanthropy of the Prog Foundation.

The foundation offers camps at the Prog Development Center in West Valley City where students learn technology skills from industry experts.

Courses in subjects like cybersecurity and computer programming teach students valuable skills that can help in their future careers. Most of the students taking summer courses study in the Granite School District.

“Granite School District is in the heart of where we are at,” said Beth Martial, director of the Prog Foundation. “Being able to come here and see where there is a need for opportunities, where we can provide services and where we can be a game changer.”

Students are awarded certificates after the camp.

The services are offered free of charge.

