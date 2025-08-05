Racers remember Chris Raschke, who died at 283 miles per hour during SpeedWeek

WENDOVER, Utah — The racing community at the Bonneville Salt Flats is mourning the loss of record-setting racer Chris Raschke while continuing the SpeedWeek tradition he loved.

Racers and organizers at SpeedWeek shared their memories of Raschke, describing him as a hero in the tight-knit racing community.

"I mean, he's just one of our heroes," said Keith Pedersen, an organizer of SpeedWeek.

The impact of Raschke's death has been felt throughout the racing community, with many noting his reputation for reaching extraordinary speeds and his willingness to help others.

"It was a big deal, basically wherever he went because of who he was, because of his personality," said Andy Reeser of Pops Pride Racing.

Raschke was known for reaching speeds of around 440 mph during his racing career, cementing his legacy as one of the sport's fastest drivers.

"Chris has been 440 or something, so he's been fast, obviously, and a very good guy, definitely be missed for sure," said Jeff Strasburg of Strasburg Family Racing.

Beyond his racing accomplishments, competitors remembered Raschke for his generosity and willingness to assist others at the event.

"He was the kind of guy that would drop everything he was doing to help anybody out here," Reeser said.

"Pretty much anybody that's into the automotive industry knows who he is," said Charlie Davis of Eyeball Engineering.

The news of Raschke's death has deeply affected the community at the Salt Flats.

"When you lose somebody that you know and it's very popular, it's a big deal. It hit all of us pretty hard yesterday," Pedersen said.

While details about the incident remain unclear, racers acknowledged the inherent dangers of the sport.

"Nobody knows what really happened yesterday, but all we can do is do our best," Davis said.

When asked if such incidents make racers reconsider their participation, Strasburg acknowledged the risks involved.

"Oh yeah, no, it's very, very dangerous. I mean, anytime you're... It's dangerous going to the grocery store, but it's extremely dangerous, you know, you go 300, you go 350," Strasburg said.

Despite the tragedy, SpeedWeek continues as participants believe Raschke would have wanted the event to go on. Racers expressed their love and support for Raschke's team and family, honoring the memory of someone who truly lived for the sport.

