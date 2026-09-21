Repairs in the works after water main break impacts Millcreek homes

SALT LAKE CITY — A water main break is under repair while homes in Millcreek deal with either low or no water pressure.

Salt Lake City Public Utilities confirmed the rupture in the area of 3060 South and 800 East on Monday afternoon. At least 32 homes in the area are said to be affected by the break.

A spokesperson tells Fox 13 the cause is under investigation and public works crews hope to get water working normally for the affected homes within a few hours.

It wasn't immediately clear whether flooding resulted from the break, but officials said it shouldn't be an issue.

They add that this water main was installed in 1982 and that the cause of the break isn't yet known, but that the age of the line isn't likely the culprit.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, crews are in the area and working on a fix, Fox 13 was told.