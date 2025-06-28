Riverton shooting suspect may face additional firearms charges, booking documents say

RIVERTON, Utah — The man arrested following a shooting incident in Riverton Friday may face additional firearms charges, according to booking documents filed by police.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, the incident happened Friday night around 8:30 p.m. at a home in the area of 3600 West 12300 South, prompting police to tape off the area as they conducted their investigation.

The suspect, now identified as Tyler Michael Collins, 34, had arrived at the home in an attempt to contact an ex-girlfriend, leading to a verbal altercation between him and the ex-girlfriend's father, who owns the home.

After brandishing a handgun and threatening the father while he was on the phone with dispatchers, Collins then left the scene in his car before returning on foot, aiming the gun and firing 11 shots. The adult son of the home owner, who was also present, pulled out his own weapon and fired back in self-defense.

Collins then fled the scene while still shooting at the two men. One of the pullets hit a support column, with shrapnel hitting the father in his head. Riverton Police tells FOX 13 News he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and declined transport to the hospital.

Collins then fled to Taylorsville, where he got into an argument with a family member, then brandishing his gun against someone who tried to intervene. He was then taken into custody a short time later.

Over the course of the investigation, officers learned of a connection to other incidents involving Collins. One incident took place Thursday evening, where he had fired several rounds into the woods, running out of bullets.

The following day, a witness saw Collins at an Ace Hardware store, where he had purchased some more bullets and was loading them into the gun's magazine while wearing latex gloves. Collins told the witness he was wearing the gloves because he was a convicted felon and was not able to possess a firearm.

Then, in another incident, Collins shot at a vehicle because "a woman doing makeup in her vehicle made him angry." Collins then became paranoid and tried to figure out how to flee the area, leading to the encounter at the home of his ex-girlfriend.

After Collins was taken into custody, he was transported to Herriman Police Department headquarters, so that he would not be held at the same station while police spoke with witnesses.

When officers attempted to restrain him in the interview room, he proceeded to headbutt and kick at them. Then, after officers had left the room, he managed to break out an electrical socket.

Collins was booked on ten counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm, and one count of Felony Discharge of a Firearm Resulting in Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail, and Riverton Police tells FOX 13 News that additional charges are being screened.