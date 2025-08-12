Century-old Salt Lake City history goes up in flames during downtown fire

SALT LAKE CITY — In just a matter of hours, historic buildings that have stood for over a century in downtown Salt Lake City were destroyed after a fire sparked inside the kitchen of a bar and restaurant along Main Street.

“To have now this section of buildings just completely wiped out, that’s going to be impactful,” shared Brandy Strand.

As the executive director for Preservation Utah, Strand is distraught over the destructive fire that spread through five businesses, causing $5 million in damages.

The Utah State Historical Society dates the buildings housing the businesses involved in the fire back to the 1910s, with most occupied by multiple businesses throughout the decades, both big and small.

“We have the stories and we have the photos, but that was the moment where I was like, 'Wow, they’re gone. You can’t touch that history anymore," said Strand.

According to the Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement, the building at 321 S. Main Street, where the fire began, was originally owned and operated as the home of the Rotisserie Inn until 1956, when the Petroleum Club of Salt Lake City moved in.

As the fire burned, officials say the actual construction of the buildings was helpful for firefighters as they battled to put out the flames.

"Some of the construction features are actually advantageous for us because they're legacy construction, so you have full dimensional lumber with these buildings, so it allows us some time to operate inside the structure," Salt Lake City Fire Department division chief Bob Silverthorne explained.

Buildings on Salt Lake City's Main Street are known for their architecture, establishments housed inside, and the several spots where Salt Lake residents enjoy each other’s company.

“It’s so sad to see that we’ve lost that now,” Strand added.

Strand shared how the buildings that were destroyed played a big role in the city's Open Streets program, where people could mingle during the summer and enjoy all downtown has to offer.

"Salt Lake City has been investing heavily in our community building, especially in downtown Salt Lake," she said. "Think about what happened over the summer program, getting people out in front of our businesses."

Despite the destruction, Strand remains hopeful.

“...think we’re going to build back," Strand said. "Everyone needs to get back into downtown and meet our local businesses and go and support those who are there.”

The Downtown Alliance has launched the Main Street Fire Employee Assistance Program, with 100% of donations going directly to employees displaced by the fire to help cover expenses such as rent, groceries, and transportation during this difficult time.