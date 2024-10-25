Salt Lake City International Airport gets $15 million in funding for construction of new gates

SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced awarding $970 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 125 U.S. airports including $15 million for Salt Lake City International Airport. The announcement is the fourth investment of nearly $1 billion since the law was passed.

The funding for SLC International Airport is one of several projects receiving funding for expanded terminal facilities that focus on improving competition and opportunities for service by new or competing airline carriers.

Funding for the airport will assist in phase 4 of the Airport Redevelopment Program for the construction of approximately 16 new gates as part of the Concourse B expansion to increase capacity and access for new entrants.

According to Salt Lake City International, the new Central Tunnel and Concourse B Plaza that recently opened are part of phase 4 with more gates and concessions planned to open on Concourse B-east through 2026.

“We’re working to ensure passengers’ safety, comfort, and convenience throughout their airport journey,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports, Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E. “Today’s investment also builds communities by providing good-paying jobs and infusing dollars in local economies.”

Salt Lake City International Airport Long treks end as new tunnel opens at SLC Int'l Airport Jeff Tavss

The funding announcement by the FAA impacts 125 U.S. airports across 46 states, Guam, and Palau. Included in the funding will be $40 million to Tampa International Airport, $15 million to Denver International Airport, and $33.2 million to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

“Investing in America’s airport infrastructure isn’t just about upgrading runways and terminals—it’s about growing local economies, creating jobs, and ensuring the safety and efficiency of travel,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With the grants we’re announcing today—nearly $1 billion in total—we're helping modernize 125 airports across the country in order to make their operations safer, more accessible, and more convenient for travelers.”

You can find a visual breakdown of the awarded funds and where they will go here.