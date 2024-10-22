Tunnel-vision: Long treks end as new 'River Tunnel' opens at Salt Lake City Int'l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Passengers traveling through Salt Lake City International Airport will no longer feel as if they've completed a full marathon after simply walking to their gates.

Watch LIVE below as new River Tunnel opens at SLC Int'l Airport:

Phase 3 of the airport's redevelopment program opened Tuesday. It includes the long-awaited River Tunnel, which is expected to drastically reduce the distance travelers need to walk between the main terminal and Concourses B.

A nearly one-mile trek to Concourse B has greeted passengers since the airport opened in 2020. However, the 1,000-foot tunnel included in Phase 3 should cut that lengthy journey in half.

The distinct look of the River Tunnel was created by artist Gordon Huether, who shared that its design was inspired by the beauty of Utah.

Along with the new tunnel, Phase 3 also includes five additional gates in Concourse B, as well as a mini-plaza.