Salt Lake City police chief appoints new deputy chiefs, other positions

SALT LAKE CITY — After being sworn in as the new Salt Lake City police chief in March, Brian Redd is already replacing several key figures in the department.

Deputy Chief Victor Siebeneck, Deputy Chief Andrew Wright and Public Information Director Brent Weisberg will be departing their roles in the department.

In their place, the following people will be part of their executive leadership team:



Alex Garcia for Deputy Chief

Brandon Christiansen for Deputy Chief

Bill Manzanares for Deputy Chief

Glen Mills, for Communications Director

Manzanares is to assume his position immediately, the others will do so by early August.

Previously, the former SLCPD Chief Mike Brown announced that he would be stepping down after Mayor Erin Mendenhall decided it was time for new leadership. Mayor Mendenhall would later announce that Redd was her pick to be the next chief.

"Again, I would like to thank Deputy Chief Victor Siebeneck, Deputy Chief Wright and Director Weisberg for all they have done for the department," read in part the email by Chief Redd containing the announcement.