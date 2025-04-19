Second suspect arrested in connection to fatal West Jordan shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that took the life of a 19 year-old West Jordan man back in March.

Vincent Vasquez, 18, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail Friday for Obstruction of Justice. Booking documents say he was taken into custody when he was attending a detention hearing for Tayden Huntsman, the primary suspect currently being charged with Aggravated Murder for allegedly shooting and killing Hugo Lucero, 19, back on March 9.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, the shooting occurred in the area of 7900 South 6400 West just before 3:45 a.m. that day. Officers on scene found Lucero with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Surveillance footage lead to the identification of Huntsman as the shooter, and he was booked into Salt Lake County Jail four days later. Charges were then filed March 24.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified Vasquez as a suspect with known gang ties, specifically identifying him as a "shot-caller" for the gang he and Huntsman are members of. After obtaining search warrants for Huntsman's cell phone and social media accounts, they found multiple messages back and forth between them, wherein Vasquez instructed Huntsman to dispose of the murder weapon and offered to gather money to help Huntsman flee the state.

Post-Miranda, Vasquez denied trying to help Huntsman flee the state, but did admit to telling Huntsman to dispose of the murder weapon by throwing it into a river.

Vasquez is currently being held without bail.

