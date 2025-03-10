Family seeks justice after 19-year-old son shot, killed outside West Jordan party

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One day after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in West Jordan, police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects.

Hugo Lucero's family said Monday that they simply want justice for their son. His mother, Mariana, knew something was wrong when she realized Hugo hadn’t come home.

“He never came back,” she said.

Hugo didn't return or answer texts and calls before police arrived at the family's home on Sunday afternoon to inform them that he had been shot.

Just before 3:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the area near 7900 South and 6400 West. Upon arriving, they found Lucero with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Investigators claim the shooting followed an argument outside a house party between a group with whom Hugo was involved.

The 19-year-old had just started studying welding at Mountainland Technical College. His family shared that he was funny and kind, and that he loved to draw roses and fix cars with his dad.

“He was the light in the room,” said Hugo's sister, Abril. “Even though he was my big brother, it almost always felt like I was older than him cause I was always watching out for him.”

Hugo’s mom said her son wasn’t looking for trouble.

“He only went to the party to have fun; he didn’t go there looking for problems,” she said.

Now, a mother is looking for justice.

“The person who shot him, he’s out in the streets as if nothing happened."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the Lucero family to help with funeral expenses for Hugo.

“He didn’t deserve what happened," Mariana said. "He was trying to change his life. He was a good person. We just want whoever did it, to turn themselves in.”