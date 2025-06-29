Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Section of I-80 closed overnight for concrete repair

A still from a UDOT Traffic Camera. It's daytime, and a line of orange barrels divert drivers onto the I-15 northbound ramp to Ogden away from the closed section of I-80.
UDOT Traffic Camera
A still from a UDOT Traffic Camera. It's daytime, and a line of orange barrels divert drivers onto the I-15 northbound ramp to Ogden away from the closed section of I-80.
Posted

The Utah Department of Transportation has closed a section of I-80 leading to I-15 in Salt Lake City for concrete repairs. The closure is expected to last into Monday morning.

The closure is at I-80 Eastbound ramp leading to Southbound I-15. UDOT says the extended closure time is to allow newly poured concrete ample time to cure before reopening the road to traffic.

The closure is expected to last until 4:00 a.m. Monday morning. Drivers on I-80 are being diverted onto the I-15 Northbound ramp to Ogden.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere