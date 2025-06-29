Section of I-80 closed overnight for concrete repair

The Utah Department of Transportation has closed a section of I-80 leading to I-15 in Salt Lake City for concrete repairs. The closure is expected to last into Monday morning.

The closure is at I-80 Eastbound ramp leading to Southbound I-15. UDOT says the extended closure time is to allow newly poured concrete ample time to cure before reopening the road to traffic.

The closure is expected to last until 4:00 a.m. Monday morning. Drivers on I-80 are being diverted onto the I-15 Northbound ramp to Ogden.