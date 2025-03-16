Silver Alert issued for 65 year-old South Salt Lake man

A Silver Alert was issued early Sunday morning for a 65 year-old South Salt Lake man who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Allen David Johnson, 65, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. when he voluntarily checked out of a medical rehabilitation facility in the area of 450 East 2700 South. South Salt Lake Police say Johnson told staff he was visiting an unknown relative at an unknown hospital.

Johnson is 5-foot-9 and weighs around 180 lbs. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. It's not known what he was wearing when he left the facility, and there are concerns he may not be wearing clothing appropriate for the weather. He does not have a cell phone, nor any vehicle for personal transport.

If you see or know where Johnson might be, you're asked to call South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number LK2025-7827.