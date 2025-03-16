Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Silver Alert issued for 65 year-old South Salt Lake man

An image of Allen David Johnson released by South Salt Lake Police. It appears to be an ID photo, showing Johnson in front of a blue blackground. He has gray hair, a full beard, and hazel eyes.
South Salt Lake Police
Allen David Johnson, 65, from South Salt Lake.
An image of Allen David Johnson released by South Salt Lake Police. It appears to be an ID photo, showing Johnson in front of a blue blackground. He has gray hair, a full beard, and hazel eyes.
Posted
and last updated

A Silver Alert was issued early Sunday morning for a 65 year-old South Salt Lake man who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Allen David Johnson, 65, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. when he voluntarily checked out of a medical rehabilitation facility in the area of 450 East 2700 South. South Salt Lake Police say Johnson told staff he was visiting an unknown relative at an unknown hospital.

Johnson is 5-foot-9 and weighs around 180 lbs. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. It's not known what he was wearing when he left the facility, and there are concerns he may not be wearing clothing appropriate for the weather. He does not have a cell phone, nor any vehicle for personal transport.

If you see or know where Johnson might be, you're asked to call South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number LK2025-7827.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere