Suspect barricades himself in Salt Lake City apartment

SALT LAKE CITY — A domestic violence call escalated to a heavy police response Sunday after a suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police say the incident started just before 1:00 p.m. when officers were called to an apartment complex in the area of 1925 West North Temple.

They are asking the public to avoid the area as they work to resolve the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

