Suspect in custody following hours-long search near University of Utah campus

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in jail after an altercation with police led to his dog being shot by officers, prompting a search in a Salt Lake City neighborhood Saturday.

The investigation began around 4:00 p.m., when Salt Lake City Police received reports of a man claiming to have multiple firearms who was in the backyard of a residence near 300 South 1300 East. Police were told he was there without permission, and no firearms were visibly seen by witnesses.

Once officers made contact with the suspect, identified as Jeffrey Jackson, 39, he fled from the scene. During the foot chase, Jackson's dog charged at officers, attempting to bite one of them. This prompted the officer to shoot and hit the dog, which has since been transported by Salt Lake County Animal Control for treatment.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, the proximity of the residence to the University of Utah prompted the university's Department of Public Safety to issue a safety warning as the search was underway. SLCPD were later informed that Jackson was connected to a stolen bike investigation under University jurisdiction.

Early Sunday morning, just after midnight, a witness called 911 after spotting Jackson near 600 East 400 South. The witness recognized Jackson from the details shared in the safety alert.

Officers once again made contact, and were able to take Jackson in to custody.

Jackson faces charges of felony theft in connection to the aforementioned stolen bike investigation. Additional charges are being screened in connection to Saturday's incident.