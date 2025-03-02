Dog shot by police, U of U sends out safety alert after possibly armed suspect goes on the run near campus

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for a man who may be armed and was making "concerning comments" Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police said they received reports around 4 p.m. of a possible suspect with a weapon near 300 South and 1300 East, just outside the University of Utah campus.

None of the witnesses saw a weapon, but the man was reportedly making comments alluding that he had one.

When SLCPD officers arrived, the man allegedly ran. At the same time, the man's dog charged one of the officers, who fired his gun at the dog. The dog was shot in the paw and is expected to survive. It was taken to an animal shelter.

Officers did not catch the suspect and called the chase off, but he is still wanted for fleeing and trespassing.

Later Saturday evening, the U of U's Department of Public Safety sent out a safety warning about the incident, forwarded to FOX 13 News by a member of the campus community. The warning identified the suspect as Jeffery Jackson and said he was last seen heading toward downtown SLC.

University police said Jackson was wearing black tights, a black hoodie, a red backpack and sunglasses. They also said he had stolen a bicycle from campus earlier Saturday, which police later found.

Anyone who sees Jackson or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 or U of U Police at 801-585-2677.