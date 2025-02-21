This Utah realtor is going viral for being really honest

SALT LAKE CITY — Kaitlin Hannig, a 35-year-old Utah real estate agent, is good at giving people reality checks.

Hannig, who uses social media to share her listings, has gone viral online for honest and stoic videos. FOX 13 News met up with Hannig to learn more about her unconventional way of marketing houses for sale.

“I don't know that I've sold a house directly tied to any of my videos,” Hannig explained. “But I think one thing is that it helps clients come to me and know that I'm not going to tell them to live somewhere without being honest with what they're getting into”

Hannig’s videos include the pros and cons of different Utah towns or cities, or funny insults as she described, to potential buyers watching her videos.

“I think everybody likes to be talked about,” Hannig said. “And so people are drawn to that. And then another part of it is, I think that I am being honest about how things kind of suck, and I'm being straightforward about how not everything is perfect all the time.”

Hannig only became a real estate agent last year, but her videos have amassed an Instagram following of over 80,000 followers. Her success she says all began with a few video ideas.

“I learned that if you feel this little spark of, there's something more for me, then you should lean into that, and you should do the scary things that take you towards that,” Hannig said.

Like Hannig, many realtors from all over the country have taken social media by storm with fun and quirky videos showing their listings, making home shopping fun on the internet.

Some commenters from Hannig’s social media videos say they feel “targeted” or “called out” by Hannig’s relatable videos. Hannig says she isn’t going to hold back any time soon.

“We've just grown up in this world that feels like it's one dumpster fire after the next,” Hannig quipped. “And so someone who can't admit that it's a dumpster fire just automatically loses credibility. And so the fact that I'm coming in and saying, like, everything is horrible, maybe you're horrible, I think it appeals to people. There's some realness there that they're not used to getting from real estate.”