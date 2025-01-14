UDOT launches new communications program for Wasatch Back

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is preparing to launch a new program to bring increased communication and driver education for people driving in Parleys Canyon and the Park City area.

“Parleys Canyon and Park City are critical corridors for Utah’s winter recreation, and ensuring drivers have access to timely, accurate information is a top priority,” said Becky Parker, UDOT Traveler Information Director. “With UDOT Wasatch Back, we’re expanding our reach to make winter travel safer and more efficient for everyone.”

You asked & we listened! @UtahDOT is launching new traveler information resources for the Wasatch Back.



Traveling through Parleys Canyon or the Park City area? This account is going to be your #1 resource for transportation information. pic.twitter.com/Bg9FXIXkNI — UDOT Wasatch Back (@wasatchbackudot) January 13, 2025

The new program will bring real-time updates and education on social media to the Wasatch Back. This is an extension of their current "Roads to Recreation" program that was launched in 2019. The original program only included Cottonwood Canyons.

According to UDOT, the reporting for the new accounts will focus on Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon, a portion of US-40, SR-224, and SR-248. The accounts are targeted toward drivers traveling to winter recreation destinations, but officials say the information can be useful to anyone driving in the area.

“This effort is about giving drivers the tools they need to make informed decisions,” added Parker. “Whether it’s updates on road conditions during a snowstorm, getting to know our plow crews or tips on how to prepare for mountain driving, we’re here to help keep people moving.”

The program's real-time updates will begin on January 22 and include major crash alerts, notifications of the Traction Law going into effect, ski resort parking status, and other big impacts on traffic. During storms, UDOT will also show footage of road conditions to show drivers exactly what to expect.

“With events and festivals that draw people from all over the world and a growing ski industry, winter traffic in this area continues to increase,” said Parker. “Our goal is to improve coordination between agencies and deliver reliable road information to make the travel experience better for everyone.”