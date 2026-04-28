Uintah County officials claim signature gatherer faces 11 felony forgery charges

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Officials in Uintah County say a signature gatherer, who was attempting to submit signatures to the county, has been arrested and charged with 11 counts of forgery and 11 counts of unlawfully signing a certificate of nomination sheet.

County officials didn't name the man who was arrested. FOX 13 News is working to learn more about the accused.

According to a social media post by the county, during a recent petition effort, though the exact one isn't named, routine verification processes identified irregularities within a group of submitted signatures.

Investigators claim that one man submitted 300 signatures for review, and 165 of them were flagged as potentially fraudulent. That's when the Vernal Police Department was called in to investigate.

That investigation, officials say, confirmed that several of the signatures weren't valid, including instances in which individuals claimed they had never signed and cases in which the names of deceased individuals were used.

Uintah County officials say this shows their verification process works and that concerns are referred to law enforcement when warranted.