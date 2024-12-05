University of Utah students reimagine Japantown development for class project

SALT LAKE CITY — Architecture students from the University of Utah spent their semester reimagining Japantown and shared their vision with community members on Wednesday.

According to architecture major student Viviane Nguyen, preserving the identity of Japantown for the redevelopment was a priority.

"None of us actually knew Japantown existed until our professors told us that it was a community that was erased,” said Nguyen.

Teams of students presented a chance at a new life for a beloved part of Salt Lake City.

"We asked the community themselves what they wanted to see in this area,” said Nguyen. "Parking for sure, so that more people can come and enjoy what they have to offer, housing as well."

At the gallery open house, people got to learn more about all the plans, concepts and models that teams of students came up with.

"This was more of an exercise to help the community visualize different ideas and possibilities of what could be done on the street,” said Aimee Kyed, a part of SLC Nextgen JA, who works with other younger Japanese Americans to promote preservation of the area.

Projects were displayed at the Buddhist Temple and the Japanese Church of Christ. Some common themes between projects here were having open spaces, community gathering locations, and ways to preserve and protect the history of Japantown so that everyone can come to this area, so anyone who comes by can learn more about it.

"During the day, natural light can penetrate each floor, and at night, it lights up, so that people exiting the delta center can come and see what’s going on,” said Nguyen.

These plans are part of the broader conversation about the future of Japantown after this vibrant community was encroached on when the Salt Palace Convention Center was built.

With new investments and help from the Smith Entertainment Group as they revitalize nearly 100 acres around the Delta Center, the Japanese American community hopes that this is an opportunity for Japantown to go back to its former glory.

"This was sort of the kickoff moment of like, now we know what’s possible - let's figure out what we want to do with that information,” said Kyed.