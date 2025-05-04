Watch Now
UTA rail worker struck in auto-pedestrian crash dies

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the Utah Transit Authority rail workers struck by a car in an auto-pedestrian crash in April has died from his injuries, Utah Transit Authority announced Sunday afternoon.

In a post to Instagram, UTA identified the victim as Juan Madrid, who was one of the workers hit by a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. near 5900 South 300 West the morning of April 24. The driver, Brandon Palma, was arrested and is currently being held without bail.

"The safety and well-being of UTA employees and their families is our highest priority," the post reads in part. "We are actively assisting the Murray Police Department as they conduct a thorough investigation into this incident."

UTA says the second worker injured in the crash is at home, recovering. They also say the family is requesting privacy at this time.

