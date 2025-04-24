Search underway for hit-and-run driver who struck UTA employees

MURRAY, Utah — A search is underway for the driver of an SUV who struck and injured two Utah Transit Authority employees in Murray before fleeing the scene on foot.

The UTA maintenance employees had just gotten off the tracks near 5900 South and 300 West at approximately 1:30 a.m. when the men went to raise the rail wheels on their vehicle. Soon after, they were both hit by a white SUV.

Following the incident, the driver of the SUV fled on foot while the UTA employees were transported to the hospital.

One of the men is in critical condition and underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries, the other man is listed in serious condition.

Murray Police and UTA said they do not have a description of the driver involved in the incident other than the white SUV they were driving.