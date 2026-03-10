Utah chosen by FAA to lead five states in pilot program testing electric flights

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah is leading the way in testing a new federal pilot program using advanced electric aircraft and other emerging aviation technologies.

The Federal Aviation Administration selected Utah as one of eight projects nationwide for the Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Integration Pilot Program. The three-year program is designed to safely integrate advanced aircraft into the national airspace.

Through the initiative, known as uFLY, Utah will lead Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, and Oklahoma to test new aviation technologies and gather data.

Industry partners include BETA Technologies, Ampaire, Joby Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Future Flight Global, Alpine Air, Jump Aero, and 47G.

Watch: Utah launches first air taxi that can transport packages, people

Utah launches first air taxi that can transport packages, people

“Utah has built a national reputation as a place where innovation thrives,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said. “This partnership puts Utah at the forefront of the next generation of aviation technology while creating new opportunities for economic growth, research and workforce development across our state.”

The project will bring together 30 public and private partners to conduct the real-world flight operations and evaluate how the aircraft could support cargo delivery, emergency response, wildfire response, and future passenger transportation.

The testing will take place in a wide range of environments, including urban areas, rural corridors, mountainous terrain, and wildfire-prone regions.

The project could also support future transportation planning as Utah prepares to host the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, where emerging aviation technologies could assist with logistics, emergency response, and regional mobility.