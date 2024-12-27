Utah city further restricts firework usage ahead of New Year's Eve

LAYTON, Utah — Layton City has a reminder for residents ahead of the new year. The Layton City Fire Department put out a reminder Friday that the discharge of fireworks is prohibited in all public parks and within restricted zones for the city.

The department says that since 2011, Layton City has had some restrictions on aerial fireworks in wildland interface areas. Previously, Andy Adams Park and Sandridge Park were available for residents to discharge legal fireworks. But the fire department says the parks have experienced excessive use, including large non-permitted displays, that have raised safety concerns.

The following restrictions are now in place in Layton:



All fireworks are banned east of U.S. Highway 89 within Layton City boundaries

Aerial fireworks are restricted as follows:

West of U.S. Highway 89 and east of Fairfield Road, from the southern city border to Church Street. West of U.S. Highway 89 and east of Church Street, from the intersection of Church Street and Fairfield Road to State Highway 93 North of State Highway 193 to the border with Hill Air Force Base



Layton City

Layton City Fire Chief Kevin Ward stated in a release, " Our goal is to protect the community while encouraging safe alternatives. Even legal fireworks carry risks, and we strongly recommend attending professional displays instead."

Residents in Layton City are also reminded that under Layton City Ordinance Title 9 the use of sky lanterns is prohibited and used fireworks are to be soaked in water overnight before they are thrown out.

Anyone with questions about the restrictions can contact the Layton City Fire Department at 801-336-3940.