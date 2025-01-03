Utah County hard at work to split the largest school district in the state

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — After voters in Utah County decided to split the state's largest school district, the process of creating three new districts is underway.

In November, voters in Lehi, American Fork, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills and the Utah County portion of Draper decided to create a separate district. Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, Cedar Fort and Fairfield did the same.

So the remaining cities -- Pleasant Grove, Orem, Vineyard and Lindon – would form the third district.

Lehi parent Molly Barrington has been involved with the Alpine School District for the past three years and is hopes to play a larger role in the new school district.

"I was talking to a couple of my friends after the election and we were like, phew, now the real work begins,” said Barrington. "I wanted to learn and grow and understand how I can affect good change."

According to Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran each new school district will have seven school board members, with two expected to be from the public.

"The ideal task is always representation to the voters, to the public, to the students, is to make sure everybody feels as close to the process of the school board as they can,” said Beltran. "It allows up to know little areas where maybe there’s a localized issue that we wouldn’t otherwise know, they would be able to voice that."

Barrington and about 150 others have applied to the six open spots. The application will remain open until Friday, January 3, at 5p.

"Being engaged in the process is so important because this is a one-time shot to craft our districts the way we want them to be,” said Beltran.

The County commissioners hope to have these committees finalized by the end of January so they can start seeing draft maps in March, before voting on a final map in April.

From there, people can stand for election in November in their district to become school board members in their area.

"We want the school board to truly represent, and so by doing these boundaries and getting these districts set up within the new school districts, and say, this is the very best for our kids,” added Barrington.

School board elections will be later this year and the final school districts go into effect in 2027.