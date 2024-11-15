Utah County schools impacted by school shooting hoax

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Officials with the Alpine School District say that 20 of their schools were targeted Thursday night in a school shooting hoax.

According to officials, Thursday night 20 schools received a voice message detailing the threat, but officials wouldn't go into detail about the message. When staff heard the message they alerted the district who then contacted police in Orem, American Fork, and Provo.

Police would determine it was the same message to all the schools that received the message. They also determined that the threats were not credible. They have not determined who sent the messages.

With no children deemed to be at-risk schools will be on their regular schedules today. An increased police presence will be on site however as a precautionary measure.