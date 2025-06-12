Watch Now
Utah courts allow employees to leave early, stay home ahead of protests

Law enforcement preparing for protests in Utah this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — It's business as usual for downtown Salt Lake City courts on Thursday, although some employees were allowed to leave early due to a planned immigration protest in a nearby park.

Chris Palmer, the director of court security for Utah State Courts, said they made the recommendation to supervisors to allow employees to leave at 3 p.m. Thursday, ahead of the protest located across the street at Washington Square Park.

However, as of 4 p.m., all court proceedings were continuing as normal without disruption.

Out of an abundance of caution, non-essential employees at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City and the Fourth District Courthouse in Provo, where a protest is scheduled on Friday, are being told to stay home.

Law enforcement preparing for protests in Utah this weekend

Despite the reduction in staff, court operations will remain normal for the remainder of Thursday and all of Friday.

While over a dozen anti-immigration policy protests are planned for locations across Utah and the country on Saturday, what's being called an "emergency protest" was organized Thursday and is set to begin at 6 p.m.

