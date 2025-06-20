Utah officials confirm first measles case in Utah, urge caution for the public

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Officials with the Utah Department of Health & Human Services have now confirmed the first case of measles in the Beehive State. They say people could have been exposed to the person as they visited several public places before their diagnosis.

According to officials, the man from Utah County who was diagnosed was unvaccinated and had no out-of-state exposures. That leads experts to believe that the infection was transmitted within Utah.

Due to the fact that the person visited several public places during their infectious period, health officials are encouraging unvaccinated people who were in the locations during the exposure time to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The dates and places of possible exposure are:

Parkway Health Center (Orem)

145 W 1300 S June 13

Timpanogos Regional ER

750 W 800 N Orem, Utah June 14, 2:14 p.m. to 7:02 p.m.



Those who were at those locations during the risk period should be on watch for measles-like symptoms. Measles symptoms typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include high fever (102.20° or higher), cough, runny nose, or red eyes. A rash will usually appear after 4 days of fever.

If you do develop symptoms, you are asked to stay away from people and call your healthcare provider. Do not go to a clinic or hospital without calling ahead to prevent others from exposure.

More than 90% of Utahns have been vaccinated against measles and are highly protected against infection. However, infants younger than age 1 are not eligible for the vaccine. These infants do not have protections from measles and as a result, are at higher risk of severe disease.